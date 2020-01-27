Project delivering keys to digital success

A Digital Youth Masterclass project is being rolled out to seven schools across the borough.

Pupils from Castle Tower School were the first group of young people in 2020 to take part in an ongoing digital skills initiative being headed up by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and Young Enterprise Northern Ireland (YENI).

The project sets participants a series of challenges designed to ignite their interest in the digital sector.

The schools taking part in the initiative, which has been funded by Council and delivered by YENI, are Cambridge House Grammar, St Killian’s College, Carrickfergus Grammar, Castle Tower School, Dunclug College, Larne High School and Ulidia Integrated College. Mayor Maureen Morrow, launched the programme in November 2019.

Jane Hanna, YENI Development Manager, said: “The latest Digital Youth Session, and the first of 2020, was held with the post-16 students of Castle Tower School. It was great to see the teamwork and creativity of the students who came up with amazing new app ideas.”