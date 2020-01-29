Record attendance at Slemish College Open Nights

Slemish College Open Nights once again attracted a huge attendance with almost 1700 visitors going ‘on tour’ over the two nights.

Renowned for putting on an innovative and interactive display, the school didn’t disappoint. Prospective students and their families saw first-hand the highly creative teachers, as they demonstrated what the school has built its reputation on, high quality learning and outstanding teacher-pupil relationships.

In his address Principal, Mr Michael Bennett said: “At Slemish, the art of teaching and learning matters. Learning is central to who we are. The Inspectors have described the learning in this College as: ‘Cutting edge, highly innovative, creative and engaging’.

He talked of the excellence in results at the College, and how in terms of A*s and As at GCSE and A Level, the College is consistent in being above both the grammar and non – grammar averages in Northern Ireland.

He said: “Ours, is a community with a strong Christian Ethos. A community that is proud to provide grammar and all ability education in an integrated school. The relationships between students and staff in this school are second to none. We want success for all and are committed to every member in our community achieving their potential, of being the best version of who they are created to be.”