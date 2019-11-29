Remembering the Golden Years at St. Patrick’s School

St. Patrick’s College recently welcomed two past-pupils - Gerard McCann and Maurice McQuitty.

Both originally from Warden Street in Ballymena, Gerard has worked as a National Sales, Executive Manager with an Industrial Fixings Company and has been living in Canada for the past 37 years while Maurice has lived over 25 years in England and has just retired from BT, working around the world on cutting edge Satellite and communication systems for the company and most recently helped in the provision of operations and engineering for the ‘Round the World Boat Race’.

As part of a ‘re-union’ trip, both men, pictured here with principal Dr Knox, spent a poignant morning reminiscing along the corridors of the school.