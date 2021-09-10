Roll out of 20mph speed limit to schools

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has announced the roll out of Phase 2 of the part-time 20mph speed limit schemes at 106 schools across NI.

Among the schools included in this latest phase are - St Patricks College, Fourtowns PS in Ahoghill, Buick Memorial PS in Cullybackey, St Brigid’s PS in Ballymena and Kirkinriola PS, Ballymena. At each of the schools new road signs will be erected in the form of standard fixed speed limit roundel signs with flashing amber lights set to come on at the times the reduced speed limit applies.

Minister Mallon said: “I’m delighted that phase 1 of my part-time 20mph speed limits initiative has been delivered to 103 schools across Northern Ireland ensuring that children, parents and staff will be safer as they travel to and from school on a daily basis. For Phase 2, schools in Northern Ireland were assessed across our four roads divisions and schools in each division were identified based on considerations of need and individual site constraints. My officials are working hard to develop the schemes, take forward the legislation and put in place this new tranche of part-time 20mph speed limit measures at these schools. This is another step forward in our effort to make our roads safer, however, it is vital that all road users continue to take care on our roads.”

Ballymena Councillor Eugene Reid

Ballymena SDLP councillor Eugene Reid said the move would make things safer for parents, children and staff as they travel to and from school, alongside drivers and pedestrians.

He said: “The SDLP has made road safety a top priority and our Minister Nichola Mallon is getting the job done by making sure that over 200 schools will benefit across the North, including schools in Ballymena, helping keep our children safe.