Schools celebrate Peace Pledge Tree installation

Dunclug College and St Patrick’s College, Ballymena, came together recently with other schools from around Northern Ireland and the border counties of the Republic to commit themselves to working for peace in their communities.

The event in Londonderry’s Foyle Arena was organised by Co-operation Ireland and the Rev Dr David Latimer to celebrate the recent installation of a Peace Pledge Tree in the city’s Ebrington Square that will form part of a peace trail.

Ballymena born actor Liam Neeson also sent his support via a video message.

The Amazing the Space Peace Pledge Tree is a seven metre high sculpture created by local artist Maurice Harron that features peace pledges on its leaves, written by pupils from over 400 schools across Northern Ireland, including

Ballymena, and the border counties of the Republic of Ireland.