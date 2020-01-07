Schools ‘go for goal’ with funding bid

St Louis Grammar is one of two schools in the borough which are working closely with Mid and East Antrim Council to secure external funding from Sport NI through the ‘Your School Your Club’ project.

The Ballymena school had its application endorsed by Council earlier this year and Carrickfergus Grammar School are in the early stages of their submissions. If granted, the funding will enhance both sporting facilities.

In September, Sport NI confirmed that they would pay for the community access to the facility in St Louis Grammar School and that the school would have to raise 51% of the required capital money through the education system or alternative sources.

Councillor Peter Johnston, said: “I am happy to propose the recommendations that we note the expressions of interest from the two schools in our borough. The ’Your School Your Club’ project demonstrates the ability for Council to act as a catalyst in bringing together statutory agencies like Sport NI and EA.”