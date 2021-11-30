Schools urged to download new ‘safer’ app

The Safer Schools NI app is a one-stop-shop digital library of age-appropriate safeguarding resources for teachers, parents/carers and children & young people. The app also provides a digital safeguarding communication toolkit helping schools engage with their entire communities.

Michelle McIlveen said: “I am pleased to launch the Safer Schools NI app today, which will help ensure online safety for young people. In today’s society our children and young people are spending more time using digital devices. As the lines between their lives offline and online become more blurred, it is important for all of us in education to make online safeguarding a priority.”

The Safer Schools NI app is customised for each school, meaning teachers and staff will find their own school news feed with the essential updates and information they need.

Education Minister Michelle McIlveen and school pupil and Secondary Students’ Union NI member, Clara McDevitt.