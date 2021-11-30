Schools urged to download new ‘safer’ app
Education Minister Michelle McIlveen has launched a new app for schools to safeguard children and young people when online and is encouraging schools in Ballymena and district to download it.
The Safer Schools NI app is a one-stop-shop digital library of age-appropriate safeguarding resources for teachers, parents/carers and children & young people. The app also provides a digital safeguarding communication toolkit helping schools engage with their entire communities.
Michelle McIlveen said: “I am pleased to launch the Safer Schools NI app today, which will help ensure online safety for young people. In today’s society our children and young people are spending more time using digital devices. As the lines between their lives offline and online become more blurred, it is important for all of us in education to make online safeguarding a priority.”
The Safer Schools NI app is customised for each school, meaning teachers and staff will find their own school news feed with the essential updates and information they need.
“The digital world can be a great place to chat with friends, family, play games and learn. However, there are also risks and this app is designed to provide protection from potential harm. I want young people to learn how to protect themselves from those risks and know what to do if something goes wrong online. I encourage all schools, parents and carers to download and make use of this free app.” The Safer Schools NI app is free to download at the App store and Google Play stores for teachers, parents/carers and children & young people. Schools can access the Schools Registration link and download the app link via www.saferschoolsni.co.uk