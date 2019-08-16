St Killian’s College pupils produce ‘excellent results’

St Killian’s College students have again been celebrating examination success at A level.

This year’s outcomes highlight that non-selective education continues to deliver excellent results for all at A Level, the Garron Tower-based school stated.

Pupils who gained 3A grades or better in their A Levels.

The statement added: “For the fifth year in a row there has been a significant increase in the percentage of pupils achieving A*-C grades, this underscores the high quality of learning and teaching that continues to be a hallmark of the college.”

The school pointed out too that 82% of students achieved A*-C grades in their examination results and 40% of students at A Level courses achieved A*-A grade, well above the national average.

In addition, college principal Jonny Brady noted significant results achieved in both the STEM and arts areas.

Mr Brady said: “This highlights the success the college has in delivering a broad range of educational pathways to develop the interests and talents of all our students, providing them with the academic results and key life skills to confidently contribute to our society and growing economy.

Top achievers in AS Level.

“With university places in high demand we are pleased that with the help, advice and guidance of the

college’s career department, the vast majority of our students have gained entry to their first choice courses. Others have taken advantage of much sought after apprenticeships in a variety of professions from Accountancy to Nautical Engineering.

“This year our AS students have produced another excellent set of results with over 82% achieving A-C grades. All of which augurs well for next year’s A2 and a very bright future for those students.”

Mr Brady was delighted at the success of the students across a wide range of subjects and added: “It is gratifying to see so many of our young people achieve and this is down to the hard work, commitment and dedication of our staff and students, and they should be rightly proud.

Top achievers at A2 Level.

“The college, once again, has demonstrated consistency in delivering high quality learning and teaching. On behalf of everyone here at the college I would wish all of our young people the very best in their future and thank our parents for their continued support.”

Female sporting stars in the college who gained 2A*, 14 A and 3 B grades between them.