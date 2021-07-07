St Louis Grammar students reach Junk Kouture final

Two entries from students at the Ballymena school - entitled ‘Inside Out’ by Rhianna Heffron and Katie McCaw and ‘Espoir’ by Aoife Duffin - are now in the running to win over the judges and be crowned the overall winner of the 2021 competition.

They are among the seven entrants from the North region selected to go through.

As always there are many important and poignant messages behind the designs that have made the cut for the prestigious final round including some of the struggles caused by Covid and hidden disabilities.

One of the St Louis Grammar School entries - Espoir - which has made it through to the Junk Kouture Grand Final

The Junk Kouture judging panel recently decided on the 35 winning designs that will compete in the grand final later this year.

An insider revealed the judges almost missed their deadline as they were so overwhelmed with the incredible standard this year and found it almost impossible to decide on who should go through, with drawn out deliberations from Louis Walsh and Michelle Visage.