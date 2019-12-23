St Patrick’s College class support Rotary Club Festive Hampers Appeal

Pupils at St Patrick’s College, Ballymena, have given their support to the Rotary Christmas Hampers Project 2019.

In December, Mr Jordan’s A-Level RE Class volunteered to take responsibility for the Hampers Project.

They raised money to buy non-perishable food items which they presented to the Ballymena Rotary Club whose members then made up hampers and distributed them to lonely, elderly and deprived men and women in the borough.

A spokesperson at the College stated: “All the pupils who contributed to the fundraising deserve great credit for their generosity. A huge thanks to the Year 14 RE class for their endeavours.