Students become youth ambassadors for Concern

Students from Cambridge House are taking a lead role for a charity helping families break free from hunger in some of the world’s poorest countries.

Sixteen pupils participated in a training session to become youth ambassadors for aid charity Concern Worldwide.

They learned about the work of the international development organisation and will now represent the charity in their school.

The training equips them to give presentations to inspire their fellow pupils to take part in Concern’s 24-hour sponsored food or 72-hour digital fast.

Funds raised will go towards the charity’s Free from Hunger appeal.

Concern Community Fundraiser Dylan Murdock said: “The programme has really engaged students, and made them think more broadly about some of the issues vulnerable communities around the world face daily”.