Time to enter Angus Youth Challenge

The closing date for receipt of entries is September 27.

Schools in the town and wider County Antrim area have had great success in the competition in previous years with more schools from Co. Antrim than any other county reaching the final.

Among schools currently participating in the finalist programme are Castle Tower School, Ballymena, and Ballymena Academy.

Finalists in the APB Angus Youth Challenge setting off for England on their study tour. Picture: Cliff Donaldson

The format has been updated for the start of the new academic school year to ensure ease of supervision by teachers and ease of participation alongside GCSE studies. The competition offers the chance to win great prizes including a mini-herd of Angus cross calves to rear worth c.£3,500 and a three-day study tour with ABP. But it will complete within a shorter timeframe and events will take place outside term-time.

Charles Smith of the Northern Irish Angus Producer Group, who co-ordinates the competition on behalf of ABP, said: “The teams that reach the final stage of the Challenge will be assigned a Mentor from the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise to support their work on research assignments”.

Entry to the ABP Angus Youth Challenge is by way of a short video submission followed by an online interview. A selection of entrants will be invited to take part in an exhibition- style event during the Halloween break. An independent panel will judge the teams and their displays to determine which go through to the finalist programme and win the prizes. An overall winning team will win £1,000 for their club/society or school.

The Managing Director of ABP in Northern Ireland, George Mullan said, “The ABP Angus Youth Challenge connects with young people at an important stage of their education. We want to inspire them to work in our sector.”

The ABP Angus Youth Challenge is open to teams of 2-4 individuals from schools, clubs, societies or a group of friends. Entrants do not have to live on a farm or be part of a farming family to take part. ABP will assist finalists in the provision of a suitable farm.