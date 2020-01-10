Alderman’s concern over local ‘growing drug problem’

TUV Ald Stewart McDonald has called for the community to act on “the growing drugs problem in the local area”.

He stated: “I’m deeply concerned about the growing drugs problem in the local area. It is important that we remember two key messages: One, drug abuse is preventable behaviour and, two, drug addiction is a treatable disease. Prevention is always better than cure so I would appeal to all young people to stay away from drugs and for the entire community to work with the PSNI to cut the supply chain. But to those who have sadly found themselves caught up in drugs it is important to remember that drug addiction is a treatable disease. Help is out there but you need to come forward and avail of it. Speak to your GP who can refer you to the Community Addiction Service.”