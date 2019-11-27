Antrim couple receive ‘Excellence in Foster Care Award’

Heather and Adrian Watson from Antrim, foster carers with Barnardo’s in NI for the last eight years, have been awarded the Excellence in Foster Care award at Fostering Network’s NI Foster Care Awards.

Heather and Adrian are long-term foster carers to two children and are in the process of adopting a little boy who came to live with them at eight-weeks-old. The couple are completely focused on meeting the needs of the children in their care and consistently demonstrate an unwavering commitment to fostering.

Priscilla McLoughlin, social worker who nominated them, said: “Heather and Adrian’s unwavering belief in the young people they foster and their willingness to go the extra mile time after time makes them exceptional foster carers and worthy of recognition.”

.