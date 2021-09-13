Ballymena BraveheartsNI benefit from Moy Park Fund

The company, which has a base in the town, has awarded over £450,000 so far to 50 community organisations across the UK for projects aimed at supporting and enriching the lives of those in need.

One of its most recent beneficiaries is Ballymena’s BraveheartsNI, a local volunteer led charity supporting teenagers and adults living in Northern Ireland with Congenital Heart disease.

Clare Caulfield from the charity said: “We are incredibly honoured to have been a recipient of the Moy Park Community Support Fund.

Local group benefits from Moy Park Community Support Fund

“Our ‘Bravehearts’ have to fight from the moment they are born, living with a lifelong, life limiting condition. The pandemic has been especially difficult, and many found themselves shielding. The money we received allowed us to provide almost 30 weighted blankets to aid with stress, anxiety and insomnia heightened by the pandemic. Furthermore, we were able to run virtual initiatives through the winter months including book club, cookery, crochet and makeup classes allowing us to connect with one another while learning a new skill. A crochet group that started thanks to the funding are still meeting weekly, and now plan to crochet blankets to donate to the hospital and also the Children’s Hospice, Belfast.”

The fund was established a year ago to support community groups local to Moy Park’s operations across Europe. Applications are open for another 11 months.

Moy Park’s HR and Performance Director, Kirsty Wilkins said: “We will continue to support our communities and their vital work going forward and urge more groups to come forward and apply for our Community Support Fund.” Applications to apply for a grant from the Moy Park Community Support Fund can be made via: https://moypark.com/community-support