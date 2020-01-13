Ballymena U3A membership tops 200

Chairperson of Ballymena U3A Libby Henry and Bruce Holdstock (vice-chairperson) present Jennie Watt with a bouquet of flowers to mark her enrolment as the 200th member to join in the current year.

The U3A enables people to make new friends and to remain physically and mentally active in their retirement and the Ballymena group’s membership numbers have increased by about 50 per cent in the last five years.

It meets at 11am on the first Thursday of the month in the Ecos Innovation Centre in Ballymena when there is a guest speaker and time for tea/coffee and a chat.

There is also a range of activity groups, including Pilates, book club, lunch club outings and much more.

New members are always welcome, anyone wishing to join can just turnup on the day.

