Boxing Club strikes a blow for mental health

A Ballymena boxing club is fighting back against growing mental health issues in society by offering a ‘safe place’ for people of all ages to take up the sport or simply focus on feeling stronger.

Braid Boxing Club is preparing to host an exhibition night at the Tullyglass Hotel this weekend to showcase the skills of its members and send the message that they are well and truly back in business.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr Maureen Morrow, joined some of the young boxers at their IMMA Gym base in Ballymena to help launch their event.

“I was delighted to give my support to Braid Boxing Club as they make the final preparations for their exhibition night”, The Mayor said.

“The work being done by all the coaches, members and volunteers to encourage people of all ages to open up about their mental health and use physical activity to improve their overall wellbeing, is worthy of high praise.

“Having seen the skills and sportsmanship on display by the young members of the club, I know that anyone who is planning to attend the exhibition night is in for a real treat.”

Braid Boxing Club was formed in the late 1990’s but folded in 2017 due to a lack of numbers.

It has been operating from the IMMA Gym at George Street in Ballymena since May 2019 and runs training sessions on Monday, Wednesday and Friday evenings.

The exhibition night takes place on Saturday, February 22, at the Tullyglass Hotel. Doors open at 6pm, with the first fight at 6.30pm.

Ticket information is available on the Braid ABC Next Generation Facebook page.