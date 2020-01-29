Clear the clutter and regift it to Vincent’s

A Ballymena charity shop is appealing to people doing a declutter in their home to consider dropping off their unloved or once loved items to their premises at Cushendall Road in the town.

Anne Crossan, Regional Retail Manager for SVP, said: “There’s something cathartic about clearing out the clutter and starting anew especially at the beginning of a new year.

“Our shop staff and volunteers will welcome you dropping off your items during opening hours which can be found on our website. The generous donations of unwanted items from the general public keep our shops alive and we look forward to continuing to receive your donations in the weeks and months ahead.”

Vincent’s charity shops are a very important aspect of the service SVP provides.

They provide an income source for the Society and profits are recycled directly back into the community around Northern Ireland to support those in need.

For opening hours of your local Vincent’s, visit www.svp.ie/shops.aspx