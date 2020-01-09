Comfort and compassion being offered when you need it most

The Northern Trust Compassionate Steering group was launched in 2017, and aims to enable and empower people to help and support one another in times of increased health need, crisis and bereavement.

The Trust have been working in collaboration with Mothers Union, Mid and East Antrim Agewell Partnership group, Girl Guides, Whitehouse PS and Macmillan to develop ‘Comfort Packs’ to support families/carers whose loved ones have been suddenly taken into hospital, or who are currently very ill or dying in hospital and who are unable to access toiletries. Sarah McLaughlin, Community Navigator for M&EA said:“We have been overwhelmed by the generosity so far of the local communities and businesses who have donated to the Comfort Packs.”