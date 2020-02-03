Communities secure funding to install defibrillators

Potentially life-saving equipment has been made available to a wide range of community and sporting groups via the ongoing Mid and East Antrim Council Grants Programme.

During a three-year period, from 2016-19, Council approved 21 separate applications for funding for AED’s or defibrillators, with the most recent received from Kirkinriola Early Years pre-school, Ballymena. Other locations/organisations in the Ballymena area with defibrillators are: Raglan Place, Ballykeel Presbyterian Church, Slemish Look Wider Group, Back in the Game, Gracehill Old School Trust, Wakehurst Football Club, Portglenone Enterprise Group, Ballymena Rugby Football Club, Braid Valley Community First Responders and Glenwherry Church

Council’s Grants Team will be hosting a number of Information Sessions this month to advise groups in the borough of the various funding schemes and levels of funding available - one will be held tonight, Tuesday, February 11, at 6pm in The Braid.