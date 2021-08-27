NI travel: changes to green and red travel list countries announced

The Department of Health say the changes will come into force at 4am on Monday, August 30.

Demark, Lithuania, Finland, Switzerland and Liechtenstein, the Azores and Canada have been added to the Green list.

Anyone travelling to Northern Ireland from a country on the Green list must provide proof of a negative Covid-19 test result taken up to three days before departure, book and pay for a day two Covid-19 PCR test and complete a UK passenger locator form within 48 hours of departure.

Changes have been made to the travel list

There is no requirement to self-isolate or book a day eight Covid-19 PCR test if travelling to Northern Ireland from a country on the Green list.

There are no changes to the Amber list.

Those returning from an Amber list country (and have not been in or passed through a red list country in the 10 days before arriving in Northern Ireland), and who have been fully vaccinated under the UK, USA or EU vaccination programmes, do not have to self-isolate or take the day eight post-arrival test.

However, fully vaccinated people must still provide proof of a negative Covid-19 test result taken up to three days before departure, book and pay for a day two Covid-19 PCR test and complete a UK passenger locator form within 48 hours of departure.

Anyone travelling from an Amber list country who hasn’t been fully vaccinated must provide proof of a negative Covid-19 test result taken up to three days before departure, book and pay for day two and day eight Covid-19 PCR tests, complete a UK passenger locator form either on arrival, or in the 48 hours before arrival and self-isolate for 10 days.

Thailand and Montenegro are being added to the Red list.

Anyone travelling to Northern Ireland from a country on the Red list must provide proof of a negative Covid-19 test result taken up to three days before departure, complete a UK passenger locator form within 48 hours of departure and book and enter managed isolation (hotel quarantine) for 10 days, which includes post-arrival tests.