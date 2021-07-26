Could you step out for ‘Walk for Parkinsons’?

Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world, and currently there is no cure.

Charity Parkinson’s UK has launched its annual Walk for Parkinson’s series, which was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. This year, there are various ways to take part: Join one of their socially distanced organised walks or Walk for Parkinson’s Your Way: walk two or six miles wherever you are over September 25 and 26.

The money raised by Walk for Parkinson’s will help transform the way the charity provides information and support to people with Parkinson’s, and the people in their lives. This year, thanks to the Frank and Evelyn Brake Connect Fund, sponsorship will be matched pound for pound, doubling the impact for people affected by Parkinson’s.

Join a walk for Parkinson’s UK near you or take part virtually - the choice is yours!

With Walk for Parkinson’s Your Way, you choose your own course, when you do it and who you walk with over the weekend of September 25 amd 26. Participants can choose from two distances - two or six miles - depending on what suits you best.