Could you step out for ‘Walk for Parkinsons’?
People in Ballymena can now sign up to Walk for Parkinson’s to help fund vital support for people affected by the condition - and this year, you can also take part virtually.
Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world, and currently there is no cure.
Charity Parkinson’s UK has launched its annual Walk for Parkinson’s series, which was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. This year, there are various ways to take part: Join one of their socially distanced organised walks or Walk for Parkinson’s Your Way: walk two or six miles wherever you are over September 25 and 26.
The money raised by Walk for Parkinson’s will help transform the way the charity provides information and support to people with Parkinson’s, and the people in their lives. This year, thanks to the Frank and Evelyn Brake Connect Fund, sponsorship will be matched pound for pound, doubling the impact for people affected by Parkinson’s.
With Walk for Parkinson’s Your Way, you choose your own course, when you do it and who you walk with over the weekend of September 25 amd 26. Participants can choose from two distances - two or six miles - depending on what suits you best.
Organised walks taking place include at Barnett Demesne, Belfast on Sunday, September 26. Participants must register in advance to secure their place at the Belfast walk, as there will be no registration on the day. To take part in Walk for Parkinson’s, visit: www.parkinsons.org.uk/get-involved/walk-parkinsons