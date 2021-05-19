Council launches ‘Eat Clever’ programme

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s new Eat Clever programme could be the answer. This new online programme is designed to help you understand what healthy eating is and how easy it is to build it into your everyday life.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Jim Montgomery commented; “This free online programme is suitable for all ages and includes information on nutrition, meal planning, food safety and preparing healthy balanced meals. It shows you what a healthy balanced diet looks like and gives you ideas on simple changes you can make to your diet. With obesity levels on the rise, it is more important than ever that we all take steps to ensure we are making good food choices.”