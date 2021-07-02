Defib role for phone boxes - Councillor

Alderman Williams said: “As a former soccer referee in England and abroad I witnessed many incidents and accidents on the field of play. I was fortunate enough not to have dealt with such a distressing situation that befell Christian Eriksen, when playing for Denmark in the Euro’s recently, when he suffered a cardiac arrest. Of course such a trauma could happen to any of us and the handiness of a Defibrillator could well save our life, as it did with Christian.