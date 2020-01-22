Do you have what it takes to be a Samaritans Volunteer?

Ballymena Samaritans are recruiting listening volunteers. Could it be you?

If you are interested in becoming a listening volunteer why not come along to the Open Evening in the Ballymena Branch, 45 Mount Street, Ballymena, from 7.30pm on Monday, January 27.

There is no obligation to volunteer so why not go along to find out what is involved.

Jacquie, the Director of Ballymena Samaritans, said: “Listening volunteers are there for anyone who needs someone to listen. They can help to change the course of someone’s life. The aim of Samaritans is to reduce the number of deaths by suicide through providing a non-judgemental listening ear. Anyone can become a Samaritan – you do not need to have

any qualifications; an open mind and life experience is more important.”

Unfortunately, many of the over five million calls for help each year go unanswered due to the shortage of volunteers. Why not find out if volunteering is right for you?

Comprehensive training is provided. The only obligation you would have would be a shift at least once a

week.

Samaritans recognise that talking can be a great relief and this is why they offer to be there to listen 24hrs seven days a week.

Jacquie said: “Listening without being judgmental, without telling someone that they shouldn’t feel like that, which only demeans their feelings and will stop them talking, is what Samaritans do. Samaritans don’t offer advice but will support you to find your way forward, your way, no matter how long you need us, the support will always be there.”

Samaritans Ballymena branch currently have approximately 68 active “listening” volunteers.

However, there are a number of ways you can offer support without becoming a “listening” volunteer. For more information about the work of Samaritans or about volunteering contact your Ballymena branch on 028 2564 4846 between 7.30pm and 10pm daily or e-mail ballymenasamaritans@gmail.com or visit the website www.samaritans.org.

Ballymena Samaritans has a very strong outreach team, going out to schools, clubs, in fact any organisation that invites Samaritans to come and talk about the work we do. Samaritans Ballymena have been invited to talk to various community or church groups and schools in the Ballymena branch catchment area which includes Antrim, Ballyclare, Larne, Magherafelt,

Portglenone, Randalstown, Templepatrick, The Glens and the surrounding rural community.

If you would like to find out more about the service provided by Samaritans or if you would like a representative to come to your group, business, church or school, get in touch. Talks are tailored to suit different groups and ages. Contact the

Ballymena branch on 028 2564 4846 daily between 7.30pm and 10.00pm or e-mail ballymenasamsoffice@gmail.com for more information.

Samaritans has eight branches throughout Northern Ireland which can be contacted inconfidence, 24 hours a day on 116123.