Feedback sought on living independently

The Northern Area ASD Forum is holding engagement sessions for members of the public with autism who live independently.

The sessions aim to find out what the positives and challenges have been, and what support people continue to need.

They will take place from 6pm to 8pm in the following venues:

Monday November 25 - Adair Arms, Ballymena;

Thursday November 28 - Corr’s Corner, Newtownabbey;

Thursday December 5 - Terrace Hotel, Magherafelt.

There will be a hot buffet provided.

To register your interest for any of the sessions or give your feedback contact health.promotion2@northerntrust.hscni.net or telephone (028) 2563 5575.