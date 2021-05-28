Groundbreaking app for dementia carers

The CLEAR Dementia Care© App will help transform how people understand behaviour in dementia.

It provides advice to help carers find effective ways to interact and respond to the person with dementia to enable them to meet their needs. It also provides carers with a tool to record behaviours and identify patterns to address the associated need. The App has been designed for carers of people living with dementia at home and in care homes, but will also be of interest to anyone who is likely to meet a person with dementia.

Dr. Frances Duffy, Consultant Lead Clinical Psychologist for Older People in the NHSCT WHO led the development of the new resource, said: “Dementia is a life changing condition for the person and also for those who love and care for them. Carers can sometimes struggle to understand changes in the person with dementia.

“CLEAR Dementia Care© has been developed to help us see the whole person with dementia. When we understand the perspective of the person, we can find ways to reduce potential distress. The outcome is enhanced quality of life for the person with dementia and an empowered and confident carer.”

The App, which is available for free now on Apple and Android devices, is the first comprehensive App of its kind dealing with the professional care of a person with dementia.