Health Trust Guide is the first in NI

The Trust has worked with AccessAble to create over 80 detailed Access Guides to facilities, wards and departments at Antrim Area Hospital and Causeway Hospital, including the maternity services, intensive care units, occupational therapy, and outpatients.

The Guides are 100 per cent facts, figures and photographs to help patients, visitors and staff plan their journeys to and around the hospital, covering everything from parking facilities and hearing loops, to walking distances and accessible toilets.

The Guides also include a newly developed section dedicated to giving information about COVID-19 measures, covering information about external queuing points allowing for social distancing, limitations to the number of people allowed in a venue to give more space, additional hygiene measures including hand sanitizing, signage, screened areas, staff Personal Protective Equipment, and cleaning.

The Trust stated: “We know everyone’s accessibility needs are different, which is why having detailed, accurate information is so important.

“It’s why all of the details you’ll find in the Guides have been checked in person, on site, by trained surveyors.”

You can view Northern Health and Social Care Trust’s Accessibility Guide at: