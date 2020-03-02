Hundreds download new #Here2Help app in one week

Since its official launch on February 12 the #Here2Help app figures have soared to almost 3000 downloads.

The strong response comes after the roadshow, held in Ballymena North, which saw almost 1000 people in attendance.

The app, which was created by Noel McKee, and developed by East Antrim Counselling and Ownies Bar was originally launched in 2014 and updated last year. Since the roadshow, downloads of the app have rocketed to 2996.

Those attending the event heard hard-hitting stories from people who have been directly affected by drugs and mental health issues.

Alderman John Carson, Chair of Mid and East Antrim Policing and Community Safety Partnership said the event was a huge success and the app was a step in the right direction in “saving lives”. He said: “I have had a lot of positive feedback and if it helps to save one life then it has been a success.”

The #Here2Help app is available to download for free from the app store