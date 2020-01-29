Inspire Mental Health raises money for homelessness charity

An Inspire Mental Health supported-living community in Antrim have raised funds for Northern Ireland homeless charity, The Simon Community.

Throughout November and December 2019, residents of Moylena Court in Antrim, a community for adults who require support to maintain a level of independence and recovery relative to their journey and needs, designed and created crafts, including Christmas tree decorations and light-up crafts, to sell in aid of the Simon Community which helps over 3000 people every year who are, or are at risk of, becoming homeless.

Residents sold their handmade crafts at Inspire’s 60th birthday Christmas fair and raised £223 in the process.

Picture kindly submitted