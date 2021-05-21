Is it time you got your walking shoes on?

Aaron said: “As a Macmillan Move More Coordinator, I support people living with cancer to get active and stay active. We know that physical activity is safe during and after most types of cancer treatment, and I encourage people to find an activity they enjoy, that fits in with their lifestyle, and will support their mobility, flexibility, and emotional wellbeing.”

The Macmillan Move More initiative is delivered in all 11 councils across Northern Ireland, enabling people living with cancer to try out a range of activities, and access incentives including free taster sessions, discounted membership rates and access for family and friends too.

Aaron said: “Now that restrictions are easing, some of our activities are starting to return. Our walking groups are up and running again so if people are interested in taking part, they can contact me directly for more information. Walking groups are a really positive way to stay motivated and to have a little social interaction within Covid-19 guidelines. People can also stay in touch with us on our facebook page @MoveMoreNI and our YouTube channel is also full of inspirational ideas and simple activities to encourage people to do a little every day.”

Aaron Irwin, Macmillan Move More Coordinator in Mid & East Antrim Borough Council,