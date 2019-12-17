Mayor officially opens £1.6M leisure facilities

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman John Smyth has visited Antrim Forum, Sixmile Leisure Centre and Valley Leisure Centre to open a selection of new facilities following £1.6m investment by Council.

Accessing the leisure centres is now quicker and easier than ever with a new fast track entry system.

Following £400k investment, Antrim Forum, Sixmile Leisure Centre and Valley Leisure Centre now boast self-service kiosks, allowing you to pay for activities including swimming, soft play and much more. As well as the installation of the new kiosks other technologies have been introduced which will greatly improve the customer journey, offering fast access and reducing any queuing times.

Costing in the region of £150k, Antrim Forum and Valley Leisure Centre are now home to new Changing Places facilities, which are enhanced accessible changing facilities for those with specific needs. These facilities have been designed and positioned in such a way that allows easy access to both wet and dry areas of both centres.

The £500k investment in the new Spa at the Valley Leisure has created an ultra-modern facility while the new state-of-the-art extended fitness suite at Sixmile Leisure Centre now boasts the newest, innovative Technogym equipment following £575k investment.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman John Smyth said: “This major investment shows a commitment by Council, to develop and enhance the leisure facilities we provide to the residents of our Borough, encouraging them to be more active more often.”