Mobile clinics still delivering first vaccine doses

Vaccination is also available by appointment for the Moderna vaccine at around 50 participating community pharmacies. More pharmacies will be joining the programme. Further details on pharmacy bookings are available on the Health and Care NI website. You can continue to get your second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine at any of Northern Ireland’s regional vaccination centres. Further information is available on nidirect. Also, in Ballymena and Antrim the following mobile vaccination centres are available for first dose vaccinations: Ballymena North, Cushendall Road, on Thursday, September 16, from 3pm to 8pm; and, The Junction, Antrim, Saturday, September 18, from 10am to 5pm