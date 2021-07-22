Moy Park raise over £20,000 for Alzheimer’s Society

Since the partnership launched in March 2021, Moy Park team members have been working hard to raise awareness and funding for the charity, with activities including zoom quizzes, a sponsored 24 hour ‘walk around the clock’ and even a virtual trek across America.

Alzheimer’s Society providing information and support to those affected by dementia while working to improve care and fund research.

Kirsty Wilkins, HR and Performance Director, Moy Park said: “We are proud to be working with the Alzheimer’s Society to raise awareness of dementia in the communities where we live and operate. Dementia affects hundreds of thousands of families across the UK, and Alzheimer’s Society is working tirelessly to find a cure while also supporting people and helping them to live well and stay connected. That our team members have already reached the £20,000 milestone in just four months is a testament to the generosity, enthusiasm and sheer energy of our people. With further fundraising activities planned for the rest of the year, I am confident this will not be the last major fundraising milestone our colleagues reach.”

Pictured (L-R) – Paula Hall, Gareth Wright, Jenay McCartan (Alzheimer’s Society), Mary Daly

Jenay McCartan, Alzheimer’s Society said: “We are absolutely delighted that our partnership with Moy Park has got off to such a great start, with £20,000 raised by Moy Park employees to date...This money will help us reach and support more people through our vital services.

“If you would like to access Alzheimer’s Society’s dementia support services, please call us on 0333 150 3456 and we will put you in touch with a support worker in your local area.”