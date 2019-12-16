New parents get blind cord safety devices

New parents in Ballymena and the wider Mid and East Antrim Borough will receive free blind cord safety devices when they register their child’s birth, as part of an initiative aimed at reducing accidents in the home.

From this month, first-time parents will also be given Safety Advice Packs when they visit their local Registrar Office under the new campaign being undertaken by Council’s Community Health and Wellbeing Team in conjunction with the Registrars’ Service.

The scheme is part of an initiative to reduce the number of home accidents involving young children and will see parents receive the blind cord safety devices and fitting instructions free of charge.

According to statistics published in the Chief Medical Officer for Northern Ireland Report 2016-2017, there have been three confirmed deaths from blind cord strangulation in the last three years in Northern Ireland.

This project, supported by funding from the Public Health Agency, is designed to raise awareness of the dangers of blind cords and highlight the range of home safety support measures available to young families in the borough.

In addition, Council’s Community Health and Wellbeing Team offer home safety and energy efficiency visits to all families with young children and Safety Advice Packs are available from Council as are details of how to contact the Wellbeing Team to request a visit.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, councillor Maureen Morrow, is urging households with young families to follow the advice on home safety and energy efficiency issues, especially in relation to the safe use of blind cords.

She said: “Council’s Community Health and Wellbeing Advisers are on hand to offer wellbeing advice and to highlight the dangers associated with blind cords. Officers can carry out home visits and provide advice on issues around home safety and energy efficiency.

“Council is proactively working to raise awareness around these issues.”