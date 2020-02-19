Older Men’s Walking Football team kicks off

The first session of a new Walking Football programme has kicked off in Ballymena, with some places still available for anyone interested in getting involved.

The initiative, which is funded through Everybody Active 2020 and is being delivered in partnership with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and Harryville Men’s Shed, will run for six weeks.

Irish FA and UEFA B Licence Coach, Ian Getty, is rolling out the Older Men’s Walking Football sessions in Harryville Community Centre every Thursday from 4pm to 6pm until March 12.

The aim of the project is to provide an opportunity for those who want to get active again in a fun and social environment. No one is too old to take steps to improving their physical and mental wellbeing and the programme is open to everyone and free of charge.

For further details about getting involved, please contact Gary Boyd, Council Sports Development Officer on 028 2563 3316 or email Gary.Boyd@midandeastantrim.gov.uk #MEActive #EverybodyActive2020