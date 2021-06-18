Struggling? Samaritans are always available to listen

The week was used to promote Mental Health awareness, well known people spoke about their own mental health in the hope that you would be encouraged to think and discuss your own.

Marie, Director of Samaritans in Ballymena said: “Having a week dedicated to Mental Health awareness is a great starting point. However everyone should be aware of their own Mental Health every day of the year and understand that how they are feeling can not only affect them as individuals but also their friends, family and work colleagues.”

Samaritans point out that feeling low or down after a bereavement, the ending of a relationship, illness, financial challenges or the loss of a much loved pet is a normal and appropriate reaction. If, however, you find that you are struggling to cope with every day activities e.g. struggling to sleep, get out of bed, washed and dressed, answer the phone, go outside or find that you are having thoughts of life not being worth living then maybe you should consider speaking to someone you trust.

Ballymena Samaritans are always available to listen if you ever find yourself struggling

Marie said: “Everyone reacts to change and challenging situations differently. You may feel that what you are facing at that particular moment is ‘Just too much’ and you want the situation to change but you just can’t work out how to help yourself. That is natural, a lot of people can feel like that. Or you may be feel that you just want either the physical or mental pain you are in to stop just for a moment, feeling like that can lead to thoughts of suicide. Samaritans are always available to listen if you ever find yourself struggling.”

Samaritans has eight branches throughout Northern Ireland which can be contacted in confidence, 24 hours a day on 116123.

Marie said: “Seeking help and support is a sign of strength. Samaritans volunteers understand the challenges and are always there if you need to talk to someone. We do not judge but are there to support you – no matter what you are going through we will always provide a sounding board.”

Whenever you need support, even in the middle of the night, a volunteer will be available to listen in total confidentiality. Contact us on 116123 (free). “Samaritans always treat you with respect and understanding. We don’t tell you what to do but give you space to work through all your options.”