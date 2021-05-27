Vaccination offered to Moy Park staff at work

The business which has 6,000 employees in Northern Ireland, is working in partnership with the Public Health Agency and local health service providers to deliver the vaccination rollout at its NI processing facilities. The rollout complements the other COVID-19 safety measures which are in place at Moy Park including Lateral Flow Testing for staff and visitors to its sites, as well as thermal temperature scanning, enhanced cleaning and hygiene regimes, Perspex screens, additional PPE and social distancing measures.

Maurice Meehan, Head of Health Improvement for Northern area at the PHA, said: “This initiative was established as a pilot exercise to explore the value of delivering a vaccination programme through a large scale workplace setting. We are grateful to Moy Park for the opportunity to explore the learning from the pilot and potential added value through increased uptake for those who access the vaccine.

“The mobile workplace vaccination programme at Moy Park will follow Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JVCI) guidelines and will be implemented by the Northern and Southern Health Trusts and supported by Ballymena Interethnic Forum, Craigavon Intercultural Programme and South Tyrone Empowerment Project.”