Young people affected by the pandemic share their stories

The video series, available on Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/c/midandeastantrimboroughcouncil) tells the real life experiences of young people across the borough throughout the past year, the challenges they’ve faced and how they’re now coping.

It also includes performances from Uplift Performing Arts.

Good Relations Week runs annually and showcases a mix of arts, history, music, sport and culture-based events from a diverse range of organisations across Northern Ireland.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim William McCaughey with young people taking part in Good Relations Week

The theme for this year is ‘Brighter Days Ahead’ which celebrates the efforts of young people in their everyday lives to break down barriers, unite communities and act as a catalyst for peace building and cultural diversity in our society.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey said: “I would encourage anyone of any age to watch these videos, and even though very timely now, they will become part of our history during this time soon enough.

The accounts are refreshingly honest, showing the depth of spirit and innovative approaches these young people have taken whilst progressing their own development, life experiences and careers.