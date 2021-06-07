Booklet marks Tercentenary

Cllr Johnston, who was joined by the Minister of St Patrick’s Church, Reverend Canon McConnell, the church’s Curate Reverend Emma Carson and members of the congregation who produced the booklet with Council’s support, said: “We are delighted to mark this significant milestone with St Patrick’s Church of Ireland in Ballymena.

“The present church and its predecessor church, now known as the Old Church Yard off Church Street in Ballymena centre, are woven into the fabric of the history of the town, being two of Ballymena’s well known Seven Towers.”

Rev. McConnell said: “Our Tercentenary brochure has been made possible by the support of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, for which we are very grateful.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Peter Johnston with the Minister and members of St Patrick's Church of Ireland to mark their Tercentenary.

“This brochure is an excellent resource and I hope many people will take the time to enjoy it and visit us at St Patrick’s after our planned renovation works are complete.”

The attractively produced brochure provides a brief history of St Patrick’s Church and the wider parish, including referencing the Old Church Yard site where the predecessor St Patrick’s Parish Church served generations of families after being consecrated in 1721.

The successor St Patrick’s, the church on Castle Street, continues to welcome people today.

It was constructed after fundraising, generously supported by the local landowner Adair family in the 1850s.

The booklet also includes a visitor guide to enable visitors to appreciate the church building and fine interior.