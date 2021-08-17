Flying high: Former RAF Flight Lieutenant from NI celebrates 100th birthday

William Nesbitt is presented with his 100th birthday cake from RAF Wing Commander Jacqs Rankin as his daughter Johneen Dempsey and son in law Adrian Dempsey look on

The special birthday tea for Co Antrim man William Nesbitt took place at RAF Aldergrove Air Wing where he was joined by family, friends, RAF colleagues and members of council.

William was born on July 23, 1921 and began his distinguished career in the RAF in 1935 serving as a navigator and also piloting a Wellington bomber during World War Two.

He was last stationed at RAF Bishops court, Co Down.

RAF Flight Lieutenant William Nesbitt

After leaving the RAF in 1946 William entered teacher training, another career which he loved, going on to serve as headmaster in Castlewellan Primary School from 1948 to 1965 and then head of Downpatrick Primary School, where he remained until his retirement in 1985.

During the celebrations William, a native of Ballymena who now lives in Larne, received a very special Silver Poppy from the Mayor, in recognition, remembrance and appreciation by the citizens of Mid and East Antrim council, of the bravery, endurance of our forces across Sea, Land and Air, who all contributed to the liberation and freedoms we all have today.

Of the surprise party William said: “It was amazing and the special gift from the mayor will be treasured and on display at home for everyone to see. The afternoon tea and cake were superb.

“I really enjoyed meeting young RAF officers and so appreciate them giving their time to hear about my time in the RAF during the 1940s and World War Two.

“It brought back so many memories for me – from the best of days training in Canada and Florida and the amazing bond between the comrades to the saddest of days thinking of those who never came home.”

William had five children, but unfortunately one of them passed away aged three in 1955.

He is looked after and supported by his four children and lives independently – he said is very proud to do so.

Support is also on hand from his nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, the majority of whom live in Northern Ireland.

At the surprise party William was welcomed by Wing Commander Jacqs Rankin and several of the RAF family, as well as the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey.

Wing Commander Rankin who hosted the event, said: “It was such a pleasure to meet with William and members of his family.

“He was so interesting to talk to and he has so many stories to tell, it was enthralling, and we enjoyed spending time with this special gentleman.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry