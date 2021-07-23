IN PICTURES: Cambridge House

This week we look back to 2011.
Pupils from Cambridge House and St. Louis Grammar schools who received certificates after completing their Shared Education Programme. INBT04-217AC
Rachel Nicholl, Jordon Johnston, Cameron Whitbread and Chloe McAleese learning various languages at Cambridge House. INBT04-208AC
Cambridge House sixth form students in the home economics department. INBT04-206AC
Rachel Thompson, Catherine McKendry, Megan Magill and Kirby Percy performing a science experiement at Cambridge House. INBT04-205AC