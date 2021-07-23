IN PICTURES: Cambridge House

Take a walk down memory lane as we look through the archives of the Ballymena Times.

By Elinor Glynn
Friday, 23rd July 2021, 8:49 am

This week we look back to 2011.

Recognise anyone? Get tagging!

1.

Pupils from Cambridge House and St. Louis Grammar schools who received certificates after completing their Shared Education Programme. INBT04-217AC

2.

Rachel Nicholl, Jordon Johnston, Cameron Whitbread and Chloe McAleese learning various languages at Cambridge House. INBT04-208AC

3.

Cambridge House sixth form students in the home economics department. INBT04-206AC

4.

Rachel Thompson, Catherine McKendry, Megan Magill and Kirby Percy performing a science experiement at Cambridge House. INBT04-205AC

