In Pictures: Derry Day in Ballymena
Ballymena recently played host to members of numerous local Apprentice Boys Clubs as they marked ‘Derry Day’ in the town in the absence of the usual demonstration in the city due to the ongoing pandemic.
Friday, 27th August 2021, 9:10 am
Some 13 bands took part in the parade around the town which started out from Harryville.
Here are some photos of the event.
Pictures kindly submitted.