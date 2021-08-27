In Pictures: Derry Day in Ballymena

Ballymena recently played host to members of numerous local Apprentice Boys Clubs as they marked ‘Derry Day’ in the town in the absence of the usual demonstration in the city due to the ongoing pandemic.

By Elinor Glynn
Friday, 27th August 2021, 9:10 am

Ballymena recently played host to members of numerous local Apprentice Boys Clubs as they marked ‘Derry Day’ in the town in the absence of the usual demonstration in the city due to the ongoing pandemic.

Some 13 bands took part in the parade around the town which started out from Harryville.

Here are some photos of the event.

Bros William Kennedy and Josh Haddick at Derry Day in Ballymena

Pictures kindly submitted.

On parade in Ballymena during Derry Day
leading the Ballymena Amalgamated parade..
The family of The late Norman Young with the Antrim Club’s new standard on Derry Day in Ballymena
Bro Alec Mackey and Bro Robin Swann taking part in Derry Day in Ballymena
On the march on Derry Day in Ballymena