IN PICTURES: Harryville Primary

This week we look back to 2009-2010
1.
Harryville Primary School principal Mrs Meikle (seated right) who presented flowers to Helen McDowell and Stephanie Mairs in appreciation of their support during the successful Save Our School campaign. Included are other supporters who attended the celebration Tea Party in the school. BT41-123JC
2.
Staff, pupils, parents and members of the Board of Governors of Harryville Primary School who staged a protest outside Antrim Board Centre last week. Included is school principal Mrs Meikle and chairman of the Board of Governors George Arthurs who met with NEELB officials. BT36-100JC
3.
Top sport and academic award winning boys who received their trophies at the Harryville Primary School prize day. BT26-115JC
4.
P4,5 and 6 pupils who received their awards at the Harryville Primary School prizeday are seen here with guests of honour Tim Wilson, Chief Executive of Netcom (who was team leader of the Business in the Community Challenge) and Patton's Training Co-ordinator Lisa Blair. BT26-108JC