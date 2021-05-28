IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

More every week in the Ballymena Times.

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.

Daren Magee, who is Ballymena branch manager of Abbey Insurance Brokers, sponsors of the new Cambridge House Grammar School Medallion Rugby team, is seen here with team members Gary McAllister and Matthew McBrinn and school principal Mrs Lisk. The presentation was made before last week’s Medallion Shield 1st round game with Forthill College. BT51-170CS

Do you have photographs from school? Maybe a sports team you played on? Or a special event that was a special memory?

We would love to see them. Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to [email protected] and we will use as many as we can in the paper.

*Note: Some pictures may have been cropped for web publication purposes.

--

The Cambridge House Tornado, Wingnuts and Aquila teams who competed in last week’s F1 Schools competition. The competition, in which schools have to design and make their own model cars, was held in the Ulster Transport Museum. BT51-104JC

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

Cambridge House Grammar School Yr 14 students who were awarded colours badges during their prize evening. Megan McCaughan (Ulster U18 Hockey Squad), Kirk Frame (Ulster U19 Rugby Squad) and Keri Smyth (Ulster U 16 Golf and U18B Hockey Squad). BT47-283AC

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Thank you

Members of the new Irish Chamber Choir and Musicians who were joined by Ivan Johnston, PFA, Mrs. Eileen Lisk, David McCready, PFA and Jonathan Rea, pianist, before the start of their concert in Cambridge House Grammar School on Saturday night. BT43-803H

https://www.newsletter.co.uk

Wendy McCorry (Education Officer from the Armagh Planetarium) with pupils from Cambridge House during her science workshop "Our Fragile Planet" at the Ecos Centre. BT43-240AC

The Cambridge House Grammar School year 11 hockey team who drew with ballymena Academy in the final of the Year 11 Nora Sinclair Hockey tournament. BT40-235AC

The Cambridge House Tornado, Wingnuts and Aquila teams who competed in last week’s F1 Schools competition. The competition, in which schools have to design and make their own model cars, was held in the Ulster Transport Museum. BT51-104JC