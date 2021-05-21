IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

Here are some from 1989.

Interested visitors to St Louis Grammar School during Open Night look on as students carry out experiments in the Science Department. 1989

Girls from Cambridge House - Noeleen Agnew, Karen Reynolds and Elaine Strange present a cheque to Michael Carey and Weir Carson of the George Sloan Centre for new equipment. The money was raised at a fancy dress ball. 1989

Youngsters pose for a picture after their mini rugby training session at Eaton Park. 1989

The Raglan Aristocrats Pool Team pose for a picture before a match. 1989

A group of enthusiastic young golfers ready to compete in events at Ballymena Golf Club Captain's Day. 1989

Pupils and teachers from Dunfane School with some of the radio casssette players which were presented to school. 1989