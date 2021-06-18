IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

Here are some from 2007

Gavin Armstrong, Adam Service, Andrea Tate, Emma Jane Magee and Megan McAtamney from Dunclug College enterprise company Ten(e) pictured at the Young Enterprise Trade Fair in the Fairhill Centre with Vincent Rainey (advisor) and Laura Kerr (Young Enterprise). INBT50-204AC

Mrs. R. Nevin and Mrs. M. Robinson pictured with P-1 pupils at Moorfields Primary School. BT39-022JM.

Peter McManus of FB McKee Contractors, who are the company building the new Moorfields Primary School, gave a talk to pupils at the current school about site safety. Included is school principal Juliane Scott and pupils Jenny, Anna and Adam. BT21-108JC

Moorfields Primary School principal, Gillian Scott, helps dish out American cookies to some of the children attending the PTS Summer Fair. BTFR24-619h