IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

Here are some from 2007

William Herbison and Sean Larkin were weighed down with prizes at the Camphill Primary School Summer Fair. BT26-132JC

Anna McKendry tries her luck at the Camphill Primary School Summer Fair Tombolo, which was organised by PTA members Rhonda Martin, Allison Malfappo. BT26-129JC

Anna McKeague, Matthew Feeney and Sabrina Santos cool down with an ice-cream at the Camphill Primary School Summer Fair. BT26-127JC

P4 pupils from Camphill Primary School who received certificates from Pamela Crawford of Michelin Tyres PLC after completing the Young Enterprise “Our Community” project. Included is teacher Mrs Gleghorne and Classroom Assistant Laura Holmes. BT50-102JC