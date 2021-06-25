IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archive

More every week in the Ballymena Times.

Here are some from 2007

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.

Carniny Primary School teacher Louise Creighton, who is a member of the Randlastown Ladies Hockey team, is seen here with pupils from the school before setting off to take part in a charity penalty shoot-out against members of the Belfast Giants at Junction One, which raised funds for Marie Curie Cancer Care. Included are Lydia Manson, Zamara Nicholl, Steel Mercer, Ben Piper, Charlotte Rodgers and Jay Smyth. BT12-128JC

Do you have photographs from school? Maybe a sports team you played on? Or a special event that was a special memory?

We would love to see them. Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to [email protected] and we will use as many as we can in the paper.

Noel Gormley, proprietor of the Streat Cafe, sponsor of tickets for Carniny Primary School pupils visit to the Belfast Giants hockey match pictured with Giants player Todd Helman presenting Michelin sponsored Say No to Bullying tee shirts to the school's Principal Mr. R. Ross and Mrs. Louise Creighton. BT8-007JM.

Pupils try out the new apparatus in the new sportshall at Carniny Primary School. BT1-102JC

Fiona Kirkwood, Lynsey Boyd, David Boyd, Kay Boyd, Carolyn Herron, Mandy Coulter and Justin Kirkwood who were busy at their stalls at the Carniny Youth Car Boot Sale at St Mary?s Primary School, Harryville on Saturday. BT13-189CS