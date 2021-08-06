IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

More every week in the Ballymena Times. Here are some from 2006-2007

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.

Local students who took part in the finals of the Ballymena Rorary Club Youth Leadership competition in the Adair Arms Hotel, are seen here with their teachers, the competition adjudicators, sponsor Alastair Martin (front left) of Martin & Hamilton and Rotary President Terry Flannigan (front right). Included are Emma McCluggage (Ballymena Academy), Cathryn Maybin (Dunclug College), Anna O'Kane (St Louis Grammer), Gemma McClennaghan (Cullybackey High School), Brian Wallace (St Patrick's College), Nicki Tweed (Slemish College). BT46-102JC

Do you have photographs from school?

Maybe a sports team you played on?

Or a special event that was a special memory?

We would love to see them. Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to [email protected] and we will use as many as we can in the paper.

Artist Louise O'Boyle with students from Ballee High, Ballymena Academy, Cullybackey High, St. Patrick's College, Dunclug College, Dunfane School, Cambridge House, St. Louis and Slemish College with their artwork for the new Townhall and Civic Centre. Included is Juliet Coulter (Schools Environmental Health Officer NEELB). BT4-224AC

*Note: Some pictures may have been cropped for web publication purposes.

Students from Ballee High, Dunclug College, Dufane School, Slemish College and St. Patrick's College who attended a working together to improve learning programme at Ballymena North. Included are teachers and organisers Miss N. Stanax, Mrs. D. Totten, Mr. D. McCann, Mrs. E. Hagan, Mrs. V. Magee and Mr. P. Magee. BT37-005JM

Agnes Lyness and Ellen Dunlop, catering assistants at St. Patrick's College, Ballymena, marking their retirment after more than 30 years service with a special presentation from their work colleagues. BT27-240AC

Members of the St Patrick's College and Dunclug College joint choirs who performed the 'Shared Future' concert in Ballymena North. BT22-132JC

Kirstie Adger, Christopher Wilson, Lauren McNicholl, Ronan O'Dornan, Sorsha O'Loan, Christine McBurney, Aine Ryan and Deirdre Lynch, students from Cambridge House Grammar, St. Patrick's College. Ballymena Academy and St. Louis Grammar School at a discussion "A Shared Futurue" in Ballymena Central Library. Included are, David Lamont, Education Youth Library Services Manager, Pamela McKee, Children's Services Manager, NEELB Library Service and Doreen Moreland, Ballymena Branch Library Manager. BT19-005JM.